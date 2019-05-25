Jan. 27, 1937 - April 13, 2019
Gloria Thelma Olson, 82, of Myrtle Point passed away peacefully with her children by her side April 13, 2019. A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at Myrtle Point First Christian Church, 511 Sixth St., in Myrtle Point.
Gloria was born Jan. 27, 1937 to her parents Lorne and Thelma Hughes in Vancouver B.C. Upon graduating high school, where she was an avid field hockey player, she moved to Portland. She soon became a proud U.S. citizen.
In 1966 she married Albert Olson and moved to Myrtle Point where they raised their three children. Gloria was the produce manager at Safeway for many years; she often greeted everyone with a hug and a smile. Gloria loved baking, making greeting cards, gardening, crocheting, quilting, camping, hunting, fishing, swimming and playing card games. She was very active in the community, volunteering in many organizations. Spending time with her family and friends brought her lots of joy.
Gloria always had a smile as she loved and treasured everyone in her life. She was grateful for God giving her so many wonderful blessings. Gloria will never be forgotten.
Her beloved Al “Olie” Olson preceded her in death Sept. 18, 2010.
Gloria is survived by her daughters, Darcy Noyes and husband, Doug, Denise Bauman and husband, Bob; son, Glen Olson and wife, Karen; her nine grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Cancer Society would be appreciated.
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846.
Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com and theworldlink.com
