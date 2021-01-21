Gloria Osten

July 2, 1940 – December 19, 2020
It is with a great deal of sadness and a broken heart that I, Wayne Osten am announcing that my beautiful wife Gloria, passed away on December 19, 2020 due to a brief illness.
Gloria was born in Eugene on July 2, 1940 to Laverne and Marguerite Greive. She graduated from South Eugene High School, class of 1958. Gloria and I were married at Springfield Lutheran Church in 1961, and after a short stay in Medford, moved to Coos Bay where we started Wayne’s Color Centre, and she began a long and successful career as a decorating consultant for our business.
Her talents extended from residential decorating in numerous homes, as well as many commercial projects. Her motto was always,” We make your ideas look good.” She was the creator of Gloria’s Gifts where she enjoyed hosting many holiday open houses, and showcasing her flair for unique gifts and home accessories throughout the year. She was famous among her family and friends for her excellent cooking and entertaining expertise, and was endeared and highly respected in the community.
Gloria continues to be loved by myself, our children and grandchildren; son, Todd, daughter in law, Tina and their daughters, Laurel and Chloe; daughter, Lisa and her children, Mackenzie, Taber and Maren. Many extended family members also share in this continued love. She was preceded in death by her father, mother, and sister, Geraldine.
