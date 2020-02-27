Gloria C. Reiber
May 8, 1923 – February 14, 2020
A celebration of life for Gloria C. Reiber, 96, of Coos Bay will be announced and held at a later date. Private interment was held at Sunset Memorial Park in Coos Bay.
Gloria was born May 8, 1923 in Los Angeles, Calif. to Charles and Frances (Kanowsky) Foster. She passed away Feb. 14, 2020 in Coos Bay.
Gloria lived with her husband Don until his passing in 2000. They loved the outdoors and everything it has to offer; hunting, crabbing, digging clams, fishing, especially springers on the Rogue River. They belonged to the Holiday Ramblers club and enjoyed “snow birding”.
You have free articles remaining.
Later in life, Gloria became very active in volunteering and just helping out wherever needed. She will indeed be missed by family and friends all across the Northwest.
She is survived by her sons, Charles Morgan of King City, Oregon, Ken Reiber and Shawn of Coos Bay, Byron Reiber and Dixie of Coos Bay; three granddaughters; one grandson; 11 great-grandchildren and 5 great great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Don Reiber; son, Phil Morgan; daughter, Louise Steele; grandsons, Mike Steele and Jeff Steele.
Memorial contributions in Gloria’s name may be made to South Coast Hospice, 1620 Thompson Road, Coos Bay, OR 97420.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In