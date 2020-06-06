July 1, 1947 – May 10, 2020
No services per his wishes.
Glenn Gustave Thurkow, formerly of North Bend, was born July 1, 1947. He died at the age of 72 on May 10, 2020, while living in Nuevo Arenal, Costa Rica.
He is survived by his wife, Jeri Thurkow; sons, Brad Thurkow (Jenny) and their children, Aidan and Rowan of Wash. state; Kevin Thurkow (Jane Stebbins) of North Bend; brother, Tim Thurkow (Cece and children) of Washington state.
Glenn is predeceased by his parents, Muriel and Gus Thurkow; sister, Geraldine Thurkow Lower, all of California; grandparents and numerous aunts and uncles.
For correspondence with his widow you may contact her at: thurkow@msn.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In