Glenda Lou (Gant) Hawkins

April 21, 1934 – February 9, 2021
Glenda was born April 21, 1934 in Bandon to Elmer and Grace Gant. She passed away February 9, 2021 in Medford after a sudden illness.
Glenda spent her entire childhood in Bandon. She was active in school, was a Job’s Daughters queen, and a Cranberry princess. After graduating from Bandon High School, she worked for four years in Bandon before moving to Eugene. After working another four years in Eugene she met her future husband, Warren Hawkins, and moved back to Bandon. They raised six children together.
After the children were mostly grown, Glenda enrolled in school in North Bend and earned her instructor’s license in Hair Design and Cosmetology. After she graduated, she leased “The New You Salon” in downtown Port Orford in 1988. During the three years that she leased the business, she and Warren divorced, and she moved to Port Orford. In 1995 she purchased property and designed and built a new home complete with a new salon. Her business was “The New You Beauty Boutique,” and it was completed in 1997. She worked up until the time of her death.
Glenda was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Grace Gant and her partner and soulmate, Tim Laurence. She is survived by four siblings, Tom (Marian) Gant of Bandon, Jim (Barbara) Gant of Cottage Grove, Gloria Haga of Bandon, and Susan (Bob) Winnop of Satsuma, Alabama. She is also survived by six children, Stacey (Bill) Christensen of Coquille, Scott Hawkins of Coquille, Terry Chandler of Coquille, Kelly (Thomas) Ventriglia, Marnie Rubrecht of Glide, and Lucas (Beth) Hawkins of Seattle; ten granddaughters; two grandsons; six great-granddaughters; and six great-grandsons.
A private family interment, and celebration of life for family and friends will be held later this summer. Online memorial, condolences and remembrances may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In