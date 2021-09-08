August 2, 1949 – August 22, 2021
It is with great sorrow and love, that the Swafford family announces the passing of Glen Swafford Jr, on the evening of August 22, 2021 at the age of 72. Glen Swafford Jr passed away at his home in Bandon, Oregon, surrounded by family and loved ones.
Glen was born in Salinas, California on August 2, 1949 to Glen and Jessie Swafford. Glen later married Diane Swafford and went on to have 4 children together.
Glen cared deeply about the world around him and the people he shared his time with. Glen possessed an affinity for helping others in need and would generously offer a helping hand with no expectation of praise or reciprocation. Glen possessed a special bond with animals, who often would seek out his hand and/or lap and, as witnessed by others, the occasional wild bird would willingly perch on his outstretched index finger. His generous nature drew the glee of children and adults alike. Glen’s larger than life personality and infectious smile charmed everyone who he came in contact with. Glen was known as a gentle giant, at his peak standing 6’5. He was a presence that cannot be replaced.
Glen was an eagle in life and now our family look to the skies to see if he is soaring above our heads
Glen Swafford Jr. is survived by his mother, Jessie Swafford; sister, Sandra Swaffor; half-brother, Tad Walls; and 4 children, Glyniss, Gene, Gennifer and Garen.
Lay your head to rest now, you are free.
