Glen D. Saubert
July 11, 1932 – December 15, 2019
At his request, no services will be held for Glen D. Saubert, 87, of Coos Bay.
Glen was born July 11, 1932 in Portland, Ore. to George and Katherine Saubert. He passed away peacefully in his home Dec. 15, 2019 after a long illness.
After attending high school in Crescent City, Calif., and Florence, Ore., he worked on his father’s fish boat until he joined the Air Force in 1952. He was stationed in Roswell, New Mexico and Guam where he was a jet mechanic working on the B-36 and B-50 bombers until he was discharged in 1956. He then went to work at Sause Bros. Ocean Towing as chief engineer on the tugs hauling lumber to Los Angeles.
You have free articles remaining.
On Dec. 20, 1958 he married Geraldine Anderson in Florence, Ore. They moved to Coos Bay in 1962 when he became Port Engineer for Sause Bros. until his retirement in 1997. He loved to snowmobile every chance he had.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Jerri; son, Alan and Angie Saubert of Coos Bay; daughter, Kathi and Scott Patterson; granddaughters, Kailin and Mackenzi Patterson of Sammamish, Washington; nieces, Pat Kraft of Crescent City, Calif. and Terri Doyel of Medford, Oregon; as well as several great-nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions can be made to the South Coast Hospice, 1620 Thompson Road, Coos Bay, OR 97420.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In