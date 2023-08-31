November 17, 1934 – August 16, 2023
Gladys Faye (Noah) Cross was born November 17, 1934 in Portland, Oregon to Virginia and Roy Noah. She passed away August 16, 2023 at her home in Coos Bay. Memorial services will be held at 1 pm, Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Avenue in Coos Bay.
Gladys was proud to come from a family who were among the first settlers in Oregon. Her grandparents settled in Fort Klamath and her parents eventually relocated to the Brownsville and Lebanon area. She enjoyed sharing stories of summers and holidays spent with her grandparents in Fort Klamath and her most treasured memories of her school years in Brownsville as a cheerleader and prom queen. She was one of six children, but sadly, outlived her 2 youngest sisters, June Bladden and Karen Davis. Her brother, John Noah was the only boy and she loved him dearly. She always had great admiration for her oldest sister, Patsy Ulm and a deep love for her younger sister, Vera Peirce. Her favorite activities were family reunions. Siblings, cousins, aunts and uncles, sharing a bond of true friendship, beyond mere family.
Her presence will be immeasurably missed by her 4 children, 3 stepsons and their partners, Toni June Devers (Mike Devers), Kriss Fenton (Tom Ybarra), Patty Becker (Gary Becker), Del Roy Fenton (Beth Schade), Danny Cross (Becky Cross), Randy Cross and Kelly Cross. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 43 years, Danny Keith Cross and beautiful stepdaughter, Mahrie De Genova. She also leaves behind 21 amazing grandchildren; 35 wonderful great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews who all thought the world of her.
