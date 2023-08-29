Gladys Faye Cross Service Notice

A memorial service for Gladys Faye Cross, 88, of Coos Bay, will be held at 1 pm, Saturday, September 9, 2023 at the Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Avenue in Coos Bay. Private urn placement will be held at a later date at Sunset Memorial Park in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
