Gladys Fay McGill

December 16, 1938 – April 5, 2021
A funeral service will be held for Gladys Faye McGill, 82, of Allegany, at 2:00 pm Friday April 9, 2021 at Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave, Coos Bay. A Committal service will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday April 12, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Park in Coos Bay.
Gladys was born December 16, 1938 in Lenoir, North Carolina, the daughter of Jon and Della (Holtsclaw) Oakes. She moved with her family when she was a young girl where she was raised and educated. As a young adult she moved to Southern California where she got married and raised her family. She was a loving mother, wife, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and aunt who never hesitated to share her love and her home. She enjoyed gardening, her dogs, her bit of heaven on the river, and most of all, her family. She was a Legend and had a heart as big as the universe.
She is survived by sons, Jason Madden of Portland, Terry Oakes of Allegany, Michael Salcido of 29 Palms, California, Lawrence Salcido of 29 Palms, California, Hector McGill of San Antonio, Texas, Shane McGill of North Bend; daughters, Sheri Davis of Woodland Park, Colorado, Carmen Smith of Coos Bay, Lacey Oakes-Oliver of North Bend, Valerie Chase of Coos Bay, Tralee “Zandi” Stevens of Allegany, Michelle McGill of Indio, California; 32 grandchildren; many great grandchildren; sisters, Linda Ramirez of Simi Valley, California, Cathy Smith of Talent and Joyce Dwyer of Colorado.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Thomas McGill; son, Donnie Oakes; daughters, Leslie Salcido and Danielle McGill; brothers, Cecil and Ronnie Oakes; and sister, Jean.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
