Gina Amenis Gaudenzi-Martinez

April 29, 1948 - May 8, 2019
A celebration of life for Gina A. Martinez, 71, of Coos Bay will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, June 1 at the Coos Bay Christian Fellowship, 61570 Highway 101 in Coos Bay. Private cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens in Coos Bay.
Gina was born April 29, 1948 in Martinez, Calif. She passed away May 8, 2019 in Coos Bay.
Gina loved going to the beach, cooking for her family, watching or reading Sherlock Holmes, traveling, fellowshipping with friends and anything to do with Harleys. She was a devoted Christian and member at Coos Bay Christian Fellowship since 1991. She was a kind, loving, caring, selfless woman who always took care of others before herself. Her family was her number one priority and she loved them with her whole heart.
She raised her granddaughter, Tiffany, from a young age alongside her Nonno, Dale, who passed in 2006 after 28 years of marriage. Tiffany was her whole world and she never let a day go by without letting her know that. She was a loving wife, mother, nonni, sister, aunt and friend. She is missed beyond words.
I love you to the moon and back Nonni Nutbrown Hare.
Gina is survived by her granddaughter, Tiffany Zeisloft and fiancé, Theodore McDowell; husband, Kenneth Martinez; brother, David Gaudenzi and wife, Susan; step-daughters and their families, Shanna Martinez, Deya Wilmot and husband, Pete; step-sons and their families, James Martinez, Ken Martinez and wife, Judy; three sweet nieces and their families, Alysse Gaudenzi-Leonard, Michelle and husband Adam Proctor, Nicole and husband Mike Neu; special friends and their families, Nicole Paul, Cody, Chase and Casey Gedrose, Larry Stanton and wife, Gale, Paul George and wife, Cindy, Randy Sommer and wife, Patti, Kathleen Streeper, Dale Haskins and wife, Melissa, Jim Parmenter and wife, Suzan, Joyce Ward; and all her extended family and friends at Coos Bay Christian Fellowship.
She was preceded in death by her father, John Gaudenzi; mother, Wanda Gaudenzi; husband, Dale Crowell; daughter, Dianna Scallin; Nonni, Olimpia Rancadore; son-in-law, Christopher Zeisloft; and grandson, John Paul Edmundson.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In