Gertrude “Trudy” McEnroe

A Celebration of Life will be held for Gertrude “Trudy” McEnroe, 69, on Saturday, February 25, 2023, 2:00 pm at the Dolphin Theatre.  Call Graham 541-290-1241 for details.

Survived by sons, Graham Keller and Eden Keller; daughters, Beth Keller and Autumn McEnroe; grandchildren, Ryan Esparza, Dylan Keller, Cassidy Keller, Alishia Keller, Oliver Keller, Katherine Keller, Cameron Grote, Aurora Jennings and Stone Elliott; and great granddaughter, Emma Esparza.

Beloved for her intelligence, compassion, joy and creativity.

