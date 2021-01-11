Gertrude Tiani (Forsman) Palmer went to be with the Lord on December 30, 2020, from complication due to the Covid.
She is survived by her children, Kathleen Collier, Linda and Bob Spencer, Cynthia Palmer, Paul Palmer, Roxanne and Glynn McCready, Rebecca and Steve Kodecas, and David Palmer; 13 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
She had many interests. She took us hiking to the ocean, swimming at the lake, and camping all over the great North West in Oregon. She grew up in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, next door to her husband, Robert L. Palmer. They came out west to Oregon and set up housekeeping. Mom led her children to the Lord and we are thankful. She will be missed by many.
No services scheduled until August 14, 2021.
