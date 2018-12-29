Gertrude Imogene Lowden

July 20, 1927 – Dec. 20, 2018
A celebration of life will be held for Gertrude I. Lowden, 91, of Coos Bay, at 12:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, at Hauser Community Church, 69411 Wildwood Drive. A reception will follow in the church fellowship hall. A private family graveside committal will take place at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Coos Bay.
Gertrude was born July 20, 1927 in Falls City, to Samuel A. Morgan and Thelma (Shadle) Morgan. She passed away peacefully Dec. 20, 2018 in Coos Bay.
Gertrude was raised in the Willamette Valley, the oldest of ten children. She met and married Earle Lowden in 1949 and moved to the Glendale area where Earle worked as a logger. She worked for many years at Forest Glenn Retirement Home in Canyonville. Earle and Gertrude raised their two daughters, Susan and Debra and enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, gardening and growing flowers in the Azalea area. After becoming “empty nesters” they ventured to Alaska to log. When Earle retired they moved to North Bend to be closer to family. Gertrude was employed at St. Catherines nursing home as a certified nursing assistant. She enjoyed traveling, which took her to many different countries and throughout the United States.
Gertrude loved Jesus and it was very apparent in her life. Her family and friends meant the world to her. She was a strong, independent woman who had a very tender heart. She was residing at Ocean Ridge Assisted Living in Coos Bay, where she was known for her generosity and encouraging nature. Prior to moving to Ocean Ridge, her interests included her passion for reading, her Christmas light display and her flowers. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Gertrude is survived by daughter, Sue Spring and her husband, Rick; daughter, Debbie Fowler and her husband, Steve; granddaughters, Miki Wick and her husband, Len and Tami Fowler and her husband, Matt; grandsons, Justin Spring and his wife, Becca, and Caleb Fowler and his wife, Tina; great-grandchildren, Gage Spring and Vera Fowler; and numerous extended family members.
Gertrude was preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Thelma Morgan; four sisters; and one brother.
Memorial contributions in honor of Gertrude may be made to Hauser Community Church or to K-light radio.
Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In