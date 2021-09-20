June 1, 1936 – September 14, 2021
Quietly and gently, our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, Gerri Wenner Sutton, passed away on September 14, 2021 at her home at the age of 85.
Gerri was born June 1, 1936 in St. Paul, Minnesota, the daughter of James and Louise Schlussler. She met and married Benjamin Wenner and they had three children, Ken, Diana and Keith.
In 1968 they moved to Las Vegas where she developed and ran Little Ones Child Development Center for many years.
In 1979 the family moved to Port Orford where Gerri opened Wenner’s Adult Foster Care.
Gerri was active in Eastern Star and was the past Worthy Matron of Curry Chapter (OES). She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, which was very special to her. She served on the church council as president for many years.
She had a beautiful yard filled with flowers, especially roses. She loved playing with all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren at home and around the yard. After the tragic loss of her granddaughter, Heather, her great-granddaughter, Lilly became a constant companion. Following Heather’s passing Gerri set up the WE CARE SCHOLARSHIP, designed to give a boost to graduating seniors from Pacific High School who are pursuing careers in social services, law enforcement or medicine. Over the last three years, several students have benefitted from Gerri’s dream.
Gerri is survived by her children, Ken Wenner, Diana Wenner and Keith Wenner; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren; sisters, Carol Ravinski, Irene Knutson and Deborah Preston; step children, Nancy and Linda.
In addition to her granddaughter, she was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ben; sister, Joanne; and step-son, Steve.
The family suggests in lieu of flowers donations be made to the WE CARE SCHOLARSHIP in care of Zion Lutheran Church or Rogue Federal Credit Union.
A celebration of life will be held 2:00 p.m., Saturday, September 25, 2021 at the Zion Lutheran Church in Port Orford.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In