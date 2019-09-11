Oct. 9, 1930 – Sept. 5, 2019
A celebration of life will be held for Gerhardt Ernest Kaufmann, of Reedsport, from 3 to 6 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 14, at Forest Hill Country Club, 1 Country Club Drive, Reedsport. He passed away Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019.
He was born Oct. 9, 1930 in Illinois, to Ernest and Anna Kaufmann. The family moved to Reedsport in 1948 operating the Reedsport Auto Court and then expanding to the Sporting Goods and Cannery in Winchester Bay. He worked with his brother Heinz to build many homes in Reedsport and apartments up and down the coast. He served in the Korean War before returning to Reedsport and marrying Marlene. He enjoyed golfing, rafting, skiing, attending sporting events, and taking the family on vacations.
He is survived by his children: Lori and Rick Miska, Diane and John Novak, and Michael and Becki Kaufmann; six grandchildren: Gary, Christy, Jeremy, Gunnar, Garrett, and Griffin; and four great-grandchildren: Kaitlyn, Payton, Elliott, and Walker.
