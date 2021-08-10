June 2, 1929 – July 30, 2021
Geraldine Teresa Metcalf, 92, of Ketchikan, Alaska passed away July 30, 2021. She was born June 2, 1929 in Coos Bay, Oregon, the daughter of the late Charles McGeorge and Jeanette (Sickman) McGeorge. She graduated from High School in Mexico City, where she lived from 1942 to 1948. After graduating she moved back to Coos Bay and attended SWOCC for two years before moving to Dallas, Oregon where she graduated from Western Oregon University at Monmouth, Oregon in 1971. After graduating from college, she worked at Camp Adair in Monmouth teaching migrant workers. She worked as Ketchikan General Hospital Daycare Director until she retired in 1995. She volunteered for several years for the Ketchikan Hospital gift shop working in the gift shop and crocheting items for the gift shop.
Geri enjoyed reading, sewing, knitting, crocheting, quilting and she loved doing genealogy and enjoyed sharing it with others. After she was unable to read herself, she enjoyed having her loving daughter, Nellie, read to her.
She married Henry Amos Metcalf, November 3, 1956 in Empire, Oregon. She and Henry “Bud” Metcalf moved to Ketchikan, Alaska in 1982 where she lived until her death.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Amos “Bud” Metcalf; a son, Michael John Talerico; and a granddaughter, Angela Teresa Talerico.
She is survived by her sons, Chuck Metcalf (Judy) of Coos Bay, OR, Frank Talerico of Fountain Hills, AZ and Bill Metcalf (Chris) of West Salem, WI; daughters, Jean (Leroy) Jones of Anchorage, AK and Nellie (Chuck) Marshall of Ketchikan, AK; a brother, Pat Elliot of Overland Park, KS; two step brothers; George McGeorge (Debbie) of Myrtle Point, OR and Jack Taylor (Sandy) of Hereford, AZ; several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
There will be no services
