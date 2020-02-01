{{featured_button_text}}
Geraldine Elaine Nichols

October 19, 1948 - January 23, 2020

Geraldine Elaine Nichols - 70, passed away after a long illness in Lakeside Ore. She is survived by her husband; three sisters; and a brother. She will be cremated and her ashes scattered at sea. 

