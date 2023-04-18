January 14, 1949 – April 13, 2023
Funeral Service for Gerald W. Marca, 74, of Coquille, will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at the Coquille Community Building. Vault Interment will follow at Myrtle Crest Memorial Gardens.
Gerald W. Marca passed away on Thursday April 13, 2023 with Marlene Piper, his life partner of 50 years by his side. Gerald was born January 14, 1949 in Coquille to Aldo and Rose Marca. Gerald spent his entire life in Coquille, helping on the family dairy, playing both offensive and defensive tackle football with Coach Klemm earning the nickname Massey, hard to stop tractor. Last but not least, Gerald played tenor sax in the school marching band with Mr. Hedeen. After high school he went to SWOCC for two years to study engineering while working at Roseburg Lumber. Gerald then got accepted into the electrical apprenticeship program and worked for Hansen Electric in Coos Bay until he opened his own electrical contracting business of Marca Electric Inc., in 1981. Gerald and Marlene opened and ran Valley Coffee, Mr. Zacks, Rivers Edge RV Park, Coquille Laundromat, Valley Car Wash and several rentals. Gerald enjoyed working more than anything and succeeded in everything he tired. Along with Marlene at his side and his two brothers around him to make discouraging or encouraging words of wisdom, as he would say, at the end of their day consultations. Gerald was a Coquille Lion for 37 years, member of the Coquille Valley Elks Lodge # 1935 and Coquille Eagles Aerie # 2196. Every year he volunteered his time and equipment to put up and take down the Christmas tree lights around town, this being just one of the many things he donated his time and equipment to in Coos County for many years.
Gerald is survived by his life partner, Marlene; brothers, Aldo and Raymond (Suzie); nephews, Bradley and Cody; and great niece Annastacia.
Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service – Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846
