A Celebration of Life for Gerald Melvin “Mel” Lee Spencer will be held July 22, 2023, 1 pm – dusk, at Bastendorf Beach campground pavilion. Family and friends are welcome.

Born June 27, 1936, in North Bend to Vera and Charles Spencer. At 86, he passed away on May 17, 2023 in Roseburg after battling Alzheimer’s for years.

He was a Marshfield High School graduate and Navy Veteran. He is survived by his sister, Carolyn Smith; wife, Kristi Spencer; daughters, Deborah Martin, Diana Spencer and Rebecca (Dan) Muse; 7 grandchildren; and 5 great grandchildren.

