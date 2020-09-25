July 12, 1935 – September 19, 2020
Gerald “Jerry” Roy Lantto passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the age of 85. He was surrounded by family in his final moments.
Gerald was born July 12, 1935 in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula in the town of Calumet to Roy and Ina Lantto. He was one of 7 children. His family moved to Coos Bay when he was two years old. He attended Marshfield High School.
He and his wife Rosetta were married October 5, 1957 and remained in Coos Bay where they raised their family.
Gerald was a hardworking man. He was a mill worker. He joined the Woodworkers union upon taking a job at Coos Head Timber after working in construction for two years as a member of the Laborers. He put in 11 years at Coos Head, and then took a job in a Georgia-Pacific Sawmill. In 1970 he became a field representative of his union, IWA Local 3-116, the Coos Bay-North Bend area’s biggest labor organization at the time. Gerald was active in regional and state AFL-CIO labor organizations as a delegate from the Woodworkers and worked at the Woodworkers union headquarters. For a dozen years, he led the Southwestern Oregon Central Labor Council as its president. He was also a fixture on the Oregon AFL-CIO Executive board in the ‘70s, ‘80s and into the ‘90s. For a number of years, he chaired the state labor federation’s influential review committee. He also worked for four years as the assistant directing business representative at the International Association of Machinists-Woodworkers regional office. After retirement he still represented the IAM-W261 as a delegate to the central labor council, state labor federation and Oregon Machinists council for some time.
What Gerald enjoyed most though was spending time with family and sharing stories. He loved the game of golf. He loved hitting the golf course frequently with his golfing buddies, which he did almost up until turning 85, multiple times a week. He loved hunting and fishing with family. He also enjoyed going over to the hunting cabin with friends.
His family describes him as happy, easy going, kind, loyal, wise, respected, caring, supportive, encourager, listener, great friend, loving, consistent, stubborn and a Democrat.
To many friends he was known as, “Jerry Good Guy”. Gerald stated one of his friends described him as, “a man that cut his kindling one day at a time.”
He was a devoted family man. What made him special was that he always rooted for his family no matter what and loved them all unconditionally. Even if someone made mistakes, he was always there to lift them up even when others didn’t or wouldn’t. He was the epitome of a good person, what we all should strive to be.
Gerald is survived by daughter and son in-law, Tina and Bob George of Coos Bay; daughters, Karma Schellong of Coos Bay and Sandra Tedford of North Bend; son and daughter in-law, Jerald and Sabrina Wilson of North Bend; son, David Lantto of Coos Bay; brother, Dale Cody; sisters, Barbara Harmon, and Judy Stoller; 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Rosetta Lantto; parents, Roy Lantto and Ina Topley; brothers, Charles Lantto and Robert Lantto; and daughter, Cinda Stott.
The family suggests memorial contributions to be directed to the Nancy Devereux Center of Coos Bay, Oregon, 1200 Newmark Ave, Coos Bay, OR 97420.
A private service will be held for Gerald Roy Lantto at the Sunset Memorial Park Mausoleum in Coos Bay.
Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
