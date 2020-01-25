Gerald “Jake” Schrag
January 5, 1947 – January 20, 2020
A funeral service for Gerald “Jake” Schrag, 73, of Coos Bay will be held at noon, Monday, Jan. 27, at Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Avenue in Coos Bay with Nate Lewis presiding. A graveside committal will follow at Sunset Memorial Park, 63060 Millington Frontage Road in Coos Bay. A reception will follow the graveside at the Elks Lodge, 265 Central Avenue in Coos Bay.
Jake was born Jan. 5, 1947 in Myrtle Point, Ore., to Ida Mae (Cosner) Schrag and Stanley Schrag. He passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 at OHSU in Portland.
Jake grew up on the family farm in Powers, Ore., before meeting his wife, Pearl, Jan. 5, 1969 (Jake’s birthday). They courted for a short period of time and were married Nov. 1, 1969 in Sherwood, Ore. They spent 50 adventurous years together. The couple began their married life in a small one bedroom duplex in Molalla, Ore.
Jake was a legendary mason contractor. He began his career working with his family, which led him to Pueblo, Colo. Once ready to establish a business of his own, they returned back to Coos County to purchase several homes prior to settling in their Coos Bay home for the past 40+ years.
You have free articles remaining.
Jake’s “legendary” mason artistry can be found in Montana, Colorado, California, Hawaii and here in the local area. You cannot travel down any road in Coos County without seeing his amazing handiwork. You can see his exceptional work in such structures as the Coos County jail, Coos Bay Safeway, SWOCC, DaVita Kidney Care, Bay Area Hospital (diamond patterned courtyard wall), Bay Area Cancer Center, Coos Bay Fire Station, the Firefighter’s Memorial, Coast Guard stations in Charleston as well as Winchester Bay, Umpqua Bank, Coos Bay Information Center, the North Bend Library, rest areas throughout the state and most recently, the Winter Lake School in Coquille, just to name a few.
Jake’s legacy will be carried on through the hard work of his children. He taught them all from a very young age the value of hard work and a forgiving heart. All of his children and grandchildren were taught to use a trowel, strike joints and push a wheel barrow as toddlers.
Jake attended SWOCC for a short period of time, where he played football and took courses surveying. When not working (which was not often) Jake enjoyed dancing to his old vinyl records in the front room with his children, fishing, spending time swimming and adventuring on the family’s property, gardening in his raspberries, digging up potatoes with his granddaughters, cutting firewood, hiking, going to the beach, teaching his children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews about the outdoors, watching MASH, the Newlywed Game and Family Feud. He enjoyed a good bowl of ice cream nightly and loved to have pie and ice cream. When his children were younger, they enjoyed going on some excessively adventurous Sunday drives. He was a quiet and humble man until he needed to get all the local architects in line. He enjoyed mornings chatting it up at the Stock Pot and was known as family by many there. He could often be found after work sitting in his lawn chair in the front yard, drinking a can of Busch Light. His family enjoyed one last can with him at 4:30 on Jan. 20, 2020.
Jake is survived by his wife, Pearl Ann Schrag; and three children, Danny, Stacey and Josh; daughters-in law, Connie and Joy; granddaughters, Faith and Hope; and his furry grandkids, Gracie Jayne and Griffith Roo Roo; as well as siblings, nieces and nephews, too numerous to list.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In