Georgia Lee (Chamberlin) Oliver Willey

September 23, 1928 – July 2, 2022
Georgia was born September 23, 1928 in Eugene, Oregon, to George Charlie and Fairy Fay (Coleman) Chamberlin.
She attended Elmira Grade School and graduated in 1947 from Lowell High School. Georgia went to college in Eugene, Oregon and joined the USN Waves in the winter of 1950 during the Korean War time. While on leave in 1952, she married Laurence E. Oliver Jr. together they had five children, Laurence E Oliver III, Janis G. Misner, Michael G. Oliver, Kelly L Templeton-Marsh and Walter J. Oliver.
Georgia retired from the US Bank in 1983. She moved to Maine in the late ‘80s where she met and married, Walter F. Willey. The family moved to LaPine, Oregon then to St. Helens, Oregon, where she played in the senior citizen dance band and parades for 14 years. Finally, they settled in Lakeside, Oregon, from 2006 to 2022.
Georgia was laid to rest with military honors at the Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Oregon at 10:00 am, July 13, 2022.
A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, August 6, 2022 at the Lakeside Assembly of God Church, 230 N 8th Street in Lakeside, where Georgia attended before Covid hit, along with her daughter, granddaughter and great granddaughter, making it a 4 generation.
The family would like to thank Tom Boynton and the Coos Bay Chapel for all the support and help during this transition. The VFW/AUX Post 3182, Lakeside Fire Department, and all of the friends and family!
Georgia is survived by her five children; 16 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; two great-great grandsons; one great-great granddaughter due in December; step-son, Roy Willey; step-granddaughter; and one step-great grandson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Ella Faye (Chamberlin) Carr Anderson; first husband, Laurence E. Oliver Jr.; step-daughter, Marilyn Wheeler; step-grandson, Chris; and second husband, Walter F. Willey.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
