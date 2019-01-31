1932 - 2019
A service will be held for George Walton Flier at a later date at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland. He passed away Jan. 20, 2019, at home. He was a very quiet man and loved by many.
In 1932, George was born in Portland, and lived there all his life, until moving to Bandon in 1997.
He was an avid and skilled runner and qualified for and competed in the Boston Marathon. He loved to run in the early morning hours.
George had four adopted children and our son, Scott, whom he loved dearly. He loved to caddy for Scott at many of his golf tournaments.
George served in the United States Navy from 1951 to 1955. He served in Korea and was in the Honor Guard for the VFW Post 3440. He was an insurance adjuster for most of his career.
He will be dearly missed by his wife, Dona Flier; son, Scott; and many friends.
