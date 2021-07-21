George W. Scoville

Born in Walden, Colorado in 1938 to Eugene and Edna Scoville. George moved to Oregon and graduated from Marshfield High School in 1957. He later worked at a newspaper in Redondo Beach, California where he met his wife, Sally and married in 1961. A few years later moved his family back to Coos Bay, Oregon where he worked for The World newspaper, Hillstroms Ship building, and entrepreneur until retiring and later moving to Warren, Oregon in 2016.
Family, hunting, fishing, golf and working in his shop were his passion. He was an avid hunter involved in the NRA, Oregon Hunter’s Association and black powder club. He enjoyed music and dancing as a lifelong member of the Eagles club. George had quite the sense of humor and loved to play jokes.
On Saturday, July 10, 2021, after a hard fought battle, George succumbed to cancer.
George is survived by his wife, Sally Scoville; children, George Scoville Jr, Aleshia Scoville Meranda, Steven Scoville and wife, Molly; 4 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; and numerous extended family members.
Please join us in casual attire remembering him with a Celebration of Life on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 1 pm at the St. Helen's, Oregon Best Western, 585 S Columbia River Hwy. We encourage you to share your stories and experiences in person or send to: AleshiaMeranda@gmail.com.
