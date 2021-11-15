June 26, 1928 – November 10, 2021
George W. “Bill” Russell, age 93, of Necedah, died on November 10, 2021 at the Cottage Care Center in Mauston, Wisconsin. George was the son of Walter A. and Nora M. (Truman) Russell and was born June 26, 1928 in Coos County, Oregon. George was raised in Coos County and graduated from Marshfield High school in Oregon.
George is a veteran serving in the U.S. Army during WWII in Vienna, Austria, and later during the Korean War.
As a young man George worked at logging and was part owner of a plywood mill in Vancouver, Washington. George loved music and liked to dance, two step, waltz, polka, swing he liked them all. George spent most of his life in education, teaching for many years and later as a school principal. He coached track and supported youth in sports. He lived in Oregon until 1986 when he moved to Killeen, Texas for 6 years, then to San Antonio, Texas, and then to Necedah, Wisconsin in 2014.
George is survived by his son, Rollie W. Russell of Colorado Springs, CO; his daughter, Mollie (David-Lee) Cox of Necedah, WI; his grandchildren, Rebecca (Chad) Taylor, Brittany (Jeff) Wentworth, Robert (Daphne) Russell, Holly Russell (James), Mandi (Dan) Jensen, and Melanie (Wayne) Keyes; and by 13 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and 4 siblings, Charlie, Elmer, Vivian and Marylee.
No services are being planned at this time. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com.
