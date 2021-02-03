March 17, 1943 – January 26, 2021
The quittin’ whistle’s blown and he’s loaded his last truck, so it’s time to head to the big Old Growth patch in the sky. “Just a dirty old logger” that’s how George “Tim” Woolley liked to refer to himself. Some of us were lucky enough to call him dad, grandpa, friend, and he would certainly be inclined to add a few other things to that list if he were here to give some advice on the matter. His sense of humor and kindness was genuine, just like his love of ladies, Tanqueray and Tonic, logging, and of course Oregon - ‘the way it used to be.’ He was generous, kind, funny, unpredictable, and certainly lived his life on his own terms.
Tim passed away peacefully on January 26, 2021. He is survived by his daughters, Tracy Woolley-Button and Kelly Ridenour; his son, Tim Woolley; daughter-in-law, Jenny Woolley; his son, Scott Woolley; daughter-in-law, Pauline Woolley. He is also survived by his many grandchildren; great grandchildren; nieces; nephews; as well as numerous girlfriends and wives…. We love him and he will truly be missed.
There will be a celebration of life held later this year in Coquille on a date to be announced.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In