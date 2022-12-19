September 22, 1941 – November 22, 2022
George Thomas Shaw was born on September 22, 1941 in Providence, Rhode Island. He moved to Oregon when he was young, with his father and siblings. He loved playing sports at Sandy High School in Portland, and won the state championship in football his senior year.
George joined the Navy after graduating from high school. He served in the Vietnam War on the Navy vessel The Hancock. He was very proud of his time in the service and talked about it often. During his time of service, George met Arlene, a fellow sailor. They got married on December 25, 1962. Shortly after getting married, George and Arlene started a family. They had two children, Brian was born in 1970 and Monica was born in 1978.
After his service in the US Navy, George was employed with Kentucky Fried Chicken as a Regional Manager. As Regional Manager, he managed many locations and employees. George loved his time with KFC, and often shared accounts with “The Colonel”. He kept and shared a picture of “The Colonel” holding Brian. After KFC, George worked as a handyman for different companies, always taking pride in his work, and assisting many people and businesses.
George loved wood working, bowling and traveling. He was a devoted family man, and his family was the pride and joy of his life.
George is survived by his wife, Arlene Shaw; son, Brian Shaw and his wife, Mindy; daughter, Monica Shaw and her husband, Lucas Lodholz; sister, Beverly Shaw; brother, Bob Shaw; and sister, Carol Ann Shaw.
George was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Shaw Sr. and Betty Shaw; brother, Frank Shaw Jr.; and sister, Mary Shaw.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In