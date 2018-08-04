Oct. 16, 1943 – July 24, 2018
A private family gathering was held for George Robert Johnston, 74, of Coos Bay. Private cremation rites were at Ocean View Memory Gardens in Coos Bay.
George was born Oct. 16, 1943 in Redding, Calif. He passed away July 24, 2018 in Coos Bay from natural causes.
George graduated from Marshfield High School, Class of 1962. He worked in retail, in the auto body industry and as a logger in Alaska. George loved his Raiders football team and liked everything Oregon Ducks!
He really enjoyed clamming, but most of all, he loved to spend time with family, especially his beloved grandchildren.
The family would like to send a special thank you to all of George’s good friends, you know who you are.
He is survived by his son, Josh Johnston of Washington; daughter, Kim Johnston of California; brother, Steve Johnston of Oregon; and sister, JoAnn Robello of California.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Evalyn Botkins; father, Shirley G. Johnston; and sister, Janet Robinson.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
