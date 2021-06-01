December 26, 1932 – May 11, 2021
A celebration of life for George Merlyn Horner, 88 of Myrtle Point, will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at the Bridge Community Church at 98171 Bridge Ln in Myrtle Point.
George was born on December 26, 1932 in a small cabin on the outskirts of Port Orford. He spent his youth in the Sixes River area later moving to Bridge and then into Myrtle Point. At a young age he developed his love for hunting, fishing, camping and gold mining, and for many years was an avid hound hunter. George shared these joys with his children and later with his grandchildren.
George met his bride Carolyn June Barklow at Myrtle Point High School and they married and raised 5 sons and 1 daughter together. He spent most of his working career in the timber industry working for Georgia Pacific Co where he was known to be both hard working and meticulous.
After retirement George added gardening and reading to his list of well enjoyed activities. He created gardens to envy and a deep respect for the Myrtle Point library that kept him supplied with reading materials even after the pandemic altered the way life was run.
George is survived by his six children, Gary (Nancy), George (Rita), Kenneth (Cindy), Linda Bouska, David, and Glenn; 11 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his faithful Jack Russell terrier, Sass.
George was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Carolyn in 2018 and two grandsons, Michael and Jonathan.
Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service – Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524
