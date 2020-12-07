February 16, 1941 – December 2, 2020
A graveside service for George Kenneth “Ken” Chard, 79, of North Bend, will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, December 11, 2020 at Ocean View Memory Gardens, 1525 Ocean Boulevard NW in Coos Bay.
George “Ken” was born February 16, 1941 in Marshfield, to George Raymond and Geraldine Edith (Abell) Chard. He passed away from cancer, December 2, 2020 in North Bend.
Ken attended Marshfield High School and was a lifetime resident of Coos County. Ken held various jobs throughout the years that included: a heavy equipment operator, school bus driver, limousine driver and finally, mobile home park owner. In the early 1960s he was a member of the Civil Air Patrol.
Ken will be missed by all those who loved him.
He is survived by his brother and sister in law, Raymond and Janet Chard of Coquille; sister and brother in law, Connie and Clyde Runyon of Creswell; sister and brother in law, Brenda and Roger Oberg of Eugene; friend, Lynn Clarke of Coos Bay; partner, Kenneth Dew of North Bend; friends, Jason Denton of Colton, Oregon and Shawn Taff of Coos Bay; cousin, Emery Hofmann and his wife, Karen of Damascus, Oregon; his faithful companion, Spike; as well as numerous other cousins, nieces and nephews.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Donna Chard.
Memorial contributions in Ken’s name may be made to the South Coast Hospice, 1620 Thompson Road Coos Bay, Oregon 97420.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
