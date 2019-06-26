Aug. 23, 1941 – June 20, 2019
George Eldon Philley, 77, of Coquille, died Thursday, June 20, 2019 of complications due to a stroke at Riverbend Hospital in Springfield. A graveside service was held Saturday, June 22 for the family at Myrtle Crest Memorial Gardens on Rink Creek Road in Coquille.
George was a native son of Texas, born in Abilene in 1941. His parents migrated to the South Coast where his father worked at the Georgia-Pacific Mill in Coquille and his mother was a teacher in Riverton and then at Jefferson School in the Coquille School District. After high school he met Edie at Columbia Christian College in Portland. They were married in Seattle in 1961 and then moved back to Coquille.
As a student at Coquille High School, he played center on the football team for Spike Leslie. He enjoyed watching football and other sports throughout his life. George’s favorite hobby was waiting for a big coastal storm and combing the beach afterward for glass floats. The family has a large collection of his finds. He also treasured spending time with his father and they were always working on various projects or finding other ways to spend time together.
George worked 39 years at the Roseburg Forest Products plywood mill in Coquille from 1963-2002, and held various offices in the local union. He was an exceptionally hard worker. He valued the opportunity to provide for his family and he worked overtime every time he could.
George was very involved in his church in Coquille, the Church of Christ. He leaves behind a number of very close friends in the church.
He loved to travel with his wife. They especially enjoyed traveling throughout Canada, both in the west in British Columbia and the east in Nova Scotia and they had many adventures over the years. He valued learning new things his whole life. He was an amateur astronomer, HAM radio operator and he loved learning about avionics.
He leaves his loving wife of 57 years, Edie (Martin) Philley; his daughter, Corie, her husband, Lance and granddaughter, Stephanie; his son, Jeff and wife, Michelle; and many close friends.
He was preceded in death by his loving parents, George Preston Philley and Jonnie Florine (Jennings) Philley.
The family wishes to express thanks to the staff at Riverbend Hospital for their compassion and to Jay and Kelly at Amling/Schroder Funeral Service for their assistance to the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service – Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846.
Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com or theworldlink.com
