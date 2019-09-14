April 20, 1932 – September 4, 2019
A memorial service to celebrate the life of George “Eldon” Nitschke, 87, of North Bend, will be held on Monday, Sept. 23rd at 2:00 p.m. at the North Bend Presbyterian Church, 2238 Pony Slough Road, with Pastor Eric Lindsey presiding. Private cremation rites were held at Ocean View Memory Gardens in Coos Bay.
George Eldon Nitschke was born on April 20, 1932 in Elma, Washington to George Nitschke and Sylvia (Comfort) Nitschke. He passed away peacefully on Sept. 4, 2019 at his home in North Bend with his family at his side.
Eldon graduated from Eugene High School, class of 1950. As a teenager, he worked for two veterinary offices. He later worked for US Plywood in Mapleton, and then became a soft drink bottler for 13 years in North Bend. He finished his career working as a millwright for 20 years at the Menasha/Weyerhauser Paper Mill in North Bend.
On Oct. 17, 1954, Eldon married Connie Smith in Florence. Eldon was a member of the North Bend Presbyterian Church, as well as the Coos Bay Yacht Club, serving as commodore in 1968-69, he was also a lifetime member of the Coos Bay Elks Lodge. He enjoyed boating, classic cars, motorcycles, hunting, and taught gun and hunting safety to his sons and their friends.
Eldon is survived by his wife of nearly 65 years, Connie Nitschke of North Bend; daughter, Debra Nitschke Lakey and her husband Sam of Coos Bay; son, Steve Nitschke and his wife Melani of North Bend; son, Scott Nitschke and his wife Charlotte of Edgewood, Wash.; 10 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great grandchildren.
Eldon was preceded in death by his parents, George and Sylvia Nitschke; brother, Merton Nitschke; nephew, Craig Nitschke; and brother-in-law, Jack Smith.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
