July 21, 1930 - April 2, 2019
George E. Shore Jr. of Reedsport, passed away April 2, 2019. George "Bud" was born July 21, 1930 in Spokane, Wash., to George Earl Shore Sr. and Lillian Mildred Hadford.
George’s family moved from Spokane to the Seattle area when he was very young. He grew up in the rural Seattle area, graduating from Renton High School in 1948.
George met Barbara "Bobby" Jose on a blind date. They were married March 21, 1952 in Bellevue, Wash. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean conflict. After leaving the Navy, George attended the University of Washington, where he received his degree in forest engineering in 1958.
George began a career with the Oregon Department of Forestry, spanning 34 years, serving in Prineville, Coos Bay, Reedsport, and Stayton (Mehama). He retired in Salem as the head of the ODF mapping department in 1992. George spent 13 years of his career working in the Elliott State Forest, engineering many of the roads in the North Elliott. The Elliott was where he felt most at home, and could talk for hours about his days there.
After living in Stayton for 47 years, George and Bobby moved back to Reedsport in 2018, to enjoy more time with their grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
George, always with Bobby, enjoyed boating, fishing, camping, exploring the more remote areas of the Pacific Northwest, traveling to Hawaii, and spending time at their cabin in La Pine. Most of all he enjoyed time with his family.
George is survived by his wife of 67 years, Bobby; daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Rick Rochon of Reedsport; son, Jeffrey Shore of Salem; five grandchildren and spouses, Juliana and Andrew Yearous, Francis and Ingrid Rochon, Patrick and Betty Rochon, Teresa and George Lichte, and Katrina and Juan Gomez. He was “Gramps” to 18 great-grandchildren, Thomas, Paul and Isaac Yearous, Vincent, Ambrose and Bennett Rochon, Demitria, Anthony, Elijah, Elizabeth and Fallon Rochon, Emily, Devin, River, Jude and Vegas Lichte, and Maria-Sofia and Anastasia Gomez.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Lillian Shore Sr.
A gathering of friends and family will be held later this year, on a date to be determined. Full obituary available at https://www.dunesmemorial.com/notices/George-ShoreJr
Memorials can be mailed to LUH Foundation c/o Jamie Swafford, 600 Ranch Road, Reedsport, OR 97467, http://www.lowerumpquahospital.org/foundation/, or the charity of your choice.
