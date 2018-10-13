June 17, 1942 - Sept. 23, 2018
Friends and family of Gene O. Jenkins can pay their respects at the celebration of life ceremony at 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 10, at Roseburg Country Club, 5051 Garden Valley Rd in Roseburg.
Mr. Gene O. Jenkins, born June 17, 1942 in Coos Bay, passed away, at age 76, Sept. 23, 2018 in Palm Springs, Calif.
He graduated from Marshfield High School in the Class of 1960 and the University of Oregon in the Class of 1966. He started his career as the Coos County Parks Director (1966-76) before becoming the General Manager at Stalcup Trucking company. He retired from the trucking industry as General Manager at Terrain Tamers in Roseburg.
Gene enjoyed hunting, fishing, following the Oregon Ducks, and spending time with family.
Gene was the loving husband of Bonnie for over 54 years.
He is survived by his sons, Ed and Kendra, and Jay; grandsons, Nate, Jon, Collin, and Preston; brothers, Tom and Vicki, Don and Joell, and Bob and Sue; sisters-in-law, Vonnie and Darrell, and Connie and Dan; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family would welcome and appreciate donations be made in Gene's name to the Bay Area Sportsman Association (PO Box 1624 Coos Bay, Oregon, 97420).
Leave a loving comment on the online obituary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In