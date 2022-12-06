November 16, 1937 – November 28, 2022
Gary Robert Johnson, 85, of North Bend, passed away peacefully in Vancouver, Washington on November 28, 2022. He spent the days prior in the company of his loving and admiring family. There will be a memorial celebration for Gary at Sacchi Beach on December 28, 2022.
Gary was born in North Bend, Oregon on November 16, 1937, to Dr. Melvin and Ruth Harbaugh Johnson. Gary spent his childhood happily gallivanting around the Bay Area with his cherished siblings, Murray and Gayle (Tompkins).
Gary attended North Bend High School; graduating in the class of 1955. He was on the football, baseball, basketball, and track teams. He graduated from Stanford University; class of 1959. While attending a semester-long program at the University of Oregon, Gary met Betsy Spear, from Coos Bay, who became his beloved wife.
After graduating from Stanford, Gary attended Officers Candidate School and started his career in the U.S. Navy. He served twenty-one years in naval intelligence and was stationed around the world including in Long Beach, California; Naples, Italy; Karamursel, Turkey; London, England; and Keflavik, Iceland. Along the way, Gary and Betsy raised four children, Eric, Erin, Susan, and Lisen. Gary retired from his final duty station in Wahiawa, Hawaii with the rank of Commander in 1981.
After leaving the Navy, Gary and Betsy returned to their native Oregon, living in Dundee. Gary worked in tele-communications management, finishing his career with the Oregon State Police. Gary had a passion for sailing and captained a handful of vessels. After retiring, he realized his lifelong dream of sailing from Astoria to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, taking part in the Baja Haha race along the way.
In 2007, Gary and Betsy returned to the southern Oregon coast and moved into the home they built on the bluffs overlooking Sacchi Beach. They spent their time there hosting family and friends. Gary was a loving and gregarious supporter of his children and grandchildren, who knew him fondly as “Gramps.” In 2012, Gary lost Betsy, after over 50 years of marriage.
In 2016, Gary met his companion, Monita Johnson of North Bend. Gary and Monita shared a deep love for cheering on Oregon Ducks’ and North Bend Bulldogs’ sports.
Gary is survived by his daughters, Erin J. Wriston (Jeffrey), Susan J. Ortloff (Wolfgang), and Lisen M. Hey; grandchildren, Emma, Eric, Hadley, Kate, Mia, Elizabeth and William; sister, Gayle Johnson Tompkins; nieces and nephews; and companion, Monita Johnson.
