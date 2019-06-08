Gary R. Dillard

Sept. 30, 1950 – May 24, 2019
A celebration of life and reception will be held at 3:30 p.m., Saturday, June 22, at the Coquille St. James Episcopal Church. Inurnment will be at Norway Pioneer Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.
On the afternoon of May 24, 2019, Gary Richard Dillard, 68, of Coquille, succumbed to his failing heart at McKenzie Willamette Hospital in Eugene where he was surrounded by family.
Gary was born Sept. 30, 1950, in Inglewood, Calif., the oldest of two children to Bert and Wynona Dillard. Gary graduated from Gardena High School in 1968. Following his graduation, his family moved from Southern California to Placerville, Calif. In 1970, Gary pursued his passion for medicine. He drove ambulance for Foothill Ambulance in Sacramento for eight years.
In 1978, Gary married Laura Murphree of Concord, Calif. The couple resided in Placerville where Gary worked for Marshall Hospital for 20 years as a respiratory therapist and raised their two children, Wendy and Ryan. In 1989, Gary and his family moved from Placerville to settle in Coquille, where they have lived for the last 30 years. Gary retired in 2002 from Coquille Valley Hospital. Colleagues and friends would have best known him for his quick wits, humor and his passion for our rights to bare arms. He touched the lives of many through the years of medicine. Gary was a member of the Coquille Valley Elks Lodge 1935. He enjoyed family, friends, traveling with his wife and their dog Pita.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Laura Dillard of Coquille; children, Ryan Dillard and wife, Lynda of Coquille, and Wendy Leibelt and husband, Dustin of Corvallis; grandchildren, Cole, Jake and Ty Leibelt of Corvallis, and Madison Dillard of Coos Bay; sister, Teri Dillard of Salem.
Gary was preceded in death by parents, Bert and Wynona Dillard.
