Gary Lee Snelgrove, 77, of North Bend, passed away February 16, 2021. Gary was born in 1943 in Seattle, Washington. He lived some time in Salem and moved to North Bend in his youth. His parents, Frank Snelgrove and Avril Homan-Snelgrove, who proceeded him in death, owned and ran the Broiler Restaurant, as well as, the North Bend Hotel, in the early 60s.
Gary was a 1962 graduate of North Bend High School and a proud Bulldog alum. Gary was quite a talented golfer, but he chose to forgo becoming a professional PGA golfer to marry his first wife, Mary Jean Maillard. They have two surviving children, Rachel Salsedo of Aumsville, Oregon and Jason Snelgrove of North Bend. Gary had one sibling, a sister, Gail Bennett-Thomas, who proceeded him in death.
July 7, 1982, he married Kay Lorene Woolsey, of Reedsport. His love and adoration for Kay was like no other. They enjoyed sports, travel and maintaining their beautiful North Bend home together. He is also survived by his wife, Kay Snelgrove, 80, of North Bend, and his bonus daughters, LaTrisha Friend of Sacramento, California, Becky Folkman of Eugene and Sheri Roberts of Springfield. Gary and Kay were blessed with a total of 13 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild, Alex, Tyler, Brady, Jordan, Brogan, Chad, Hannah, Haley, Lindsey, Conner, Jacey, Jacoby, Makaio and Ashdyn.
Gary was well known in the community, a much respected gentleman, who always had the knack from making you feel like he knew you, even when he did not. Gary spent his adult life working in the Bay Area car sales industry, as a car salesman, car sales manager, and a dealership owner. Gary retired from Ken Ware Chevrolet at age of 62. He had loyal clients, some of which, would drive half way across the country to do car business with him, as he was a man of ethics, loyalty and honor.
Gary’s passions in life were his family, playing golf and sports. He was a member of the Coos County/Coos Golf Club until this last fall. Some of his best memories were at the golf course and of the golfing trips he took with this golfing friends. He loved his Portland Trailblazers, so much so, that he would watch and record a game, then go back and re-watch the game. As a University of Oregon Alum, Oregon Ducks football was another important adoration of his, half of his wardrobe was Oregon Duck gear. Gary and Kay were football season ticket holders until the 2019-2020 season.
Gary was a loving, stubborn man and the family is honoring his wishes of not having a funeral. His desire was to have a family dinner. The family will be planning this in the Spring/Summer, followed by an intimate extended gathering to swap stories and share fond memories of their family matriarch.
In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to the American Heart Association or American Diabetes Association.
