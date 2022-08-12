November 18, 1938 – August 10, 2022
Gary Craig Briggs – November 18, 1938 – August 10, 2022 - logger, father, son, brother, friend, larger than life optimist who loved a good and hearty laugh with friends, family and anyone he encountered. He also loved two-stepping, fast cars, large photos of himself and his man jewelry.
Born in Roseburg, Oregon, Gary grew up on the family homestead up South Myrtle near Myrtle Creek, Oregon. When the family home burned, he moved to Roseburg with his family, where he graduated from Roseburg High School in 1956. After high school, Gary joined the Marine Corp and spent most of his military time at Camp Pendleton. When he returned home to Oregon, he studied business at the University of Oregon and Southern Oregon College. He joined the family business of R.A. Briggs & Sons, and in 1960, married Jeannie Simpson, the mother of his 5 children. They spent summers with the family living and working at Briggs Logging Camp near Diamond Lake. He loved being in the woods logging, hunting and fishing. The family moved to Coquille, Oregon where he started 3 Son Loggers, Inc. These were good, but also tumultuous times, with losing his son Todd, and surviving a shooting in Dora, Oregon in 1977.
Gary’s love for his work was present in every conversation. Each day was focused on logging, but it didn’t stop him from taking a photo of a stunning sunrise on his way to work. He was the president of the Associated of Oregon Loggers in 1979, and in 1995 he was proudly quoted in National Geographic as a local logging expert on forest issues. He later started D-9 Construction then moved to Lookingglass, Oregon. His logging career took him too many areas around the west including Baker City, Oregon; Pocatello, Idaho; Logan, Utah; and Naches, Washington. He finally returned to Bandon, Oregon to be closer to his family.
Preceded in death by his son, Todd Adrian at age 8; parents, Russell and Trudy Briggs; brothers, Bruce and Jim Briggs; and nephews, Bruce and Jimmie Briggs. Gary is survived by his children and their families, Craig and Colleen Briggs; Jennifer (Briggs) and Dean Criscola; Josie Briggs and Robert Murray; and Neel Briggs. He was the proud grandfather of their 12 children – Nick, John, Cate and Claire Briggs, Piper (Criscola) and Zach Rouse, Joe, Lexie and Sam Criscola, Vivian and Willa Murray, Ellie and Maren Briggs. He loved his nieces and nephews and was survived by Stephen and Jennifer Briggs, Jamie (Briggs) and Randy Gill, Jonnie (Briggs) and Jon Lauch, and Rusty and DeAnn Briggs. His extended family includes many cherished great and great-great nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at The Coquille Christian Community Church, 625 East 10th Street, Coquille, Oregon.
Friends may offer condolences online at westrumfuneralservce.com Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.
