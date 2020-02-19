Garry Noel Gorst
December 3, 1935 – February 13, 2020
We regret to announce the peaceful passing of Garry Noel Gorst, Feb. 13, 2020 at his home surrounded by family.
Garry was born in Seattle, Wash., Dec. 3, 1935 as the eldest of three children. He grew up in Barview, Ore., attending Charleston Elementary School, North Bend High School and various helicopter schools through the Coast Guard.
He enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard right after high school and two years later, married his high school sweetheart, Olive Nellis April 29, 1956. After retiring 20 years later in Puerto Rico, he sailed the Caribbean with his family for the next three years. He worked 15 years for GE as a Marine Engineer in Puerto Rico and Hawaii. Garry and Olive sailed the South Pacific for a few years before returning to Oregon to settle down.
Garry had an immense love for flying, and flew with his Granddad as a young boy. He received his pilot’s license after joining the Coast Guard, and was also a flight instructor and taught an untold amount of people how to fly including his children and one grandchild. Garry could explain one thing a hundred different ways. He has rebuilt a number of airplanes throughout his life as well as restoring a few older cars. His hobbies were flying, sailing, hunting, fishing, scuba diving, and acrobatics with his bi-plane. It was an important part of his life spending time with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He is survived by his sister, Leann Folsom of Fairbanks, AK; daughter, Pamela Soares of Anegada, BVI; son, Glenn Gorst of Washington; as well as eight grandchildren, Aaron Soares, Michelle Moore, Melissa Arriola, Olivia Haidle, Matthew Soares, Tylor Gorst, Quinn Gorst, Lane Gorst, and 19 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Olive; son, Gregory; brother, Wayne and parents, Wilbur and Gaynell Gorst.
The family would like to express appreciation and gratitude towards Melissa Arriola for caring and being there for her beloved Granddad in his last chapter of his life.
No services will be held.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
