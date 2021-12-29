Garland Bateman

November 1, 1940 – December 21, 2021
A celebration of life for Garland Carson Bateman, 81, of Myrtle Point, will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, January 7, 2022 at the First Christian Church, 511 Sixth St., in Myrtle Point, with Pastor Lloyd Pounds officiating. A graveside interment will be held at 2 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park, for those interested.
Garland was born in Wise, Virginia, November 1, 1940, to Charles Barney and Rusha Mae (Holbrook) Bateman. He passed away of natural causes at his home on December 21, 2021.
Garland married Jerrie Lou Wilson on October 18, 1962. Together they raised two daughters, Laura Elaine and Virginia “Ginny” Leigh.
Garland lost his mother when he was 11, left school shortly thereafter and worked at various jobs, plowing fields and in a grocery store. He joined the Army in November, 1959 and was honorably discharged in February, 1962. While in the Army he served in Panama.
Garland decided he wanted to see Alaska, so he set out hitchhiking from Virginia. He intended to visit some relatives who had moved to Myrtle Point, before heading north. Little did he know his plans would be changed. As fate would have it, a neighbor of one of his uncles had heard about him and was anxious to meet him. That neighbor was to become his wife a few months later.
He worked for Georgia Pacific in Coquille until the summer of 1975 when he moved his family to Virginia so he could work in the coal mines with his brother-in-law. After a couple years he moved back to Myrtle Point and worked in the lumber industry, both in mills and logging. He retired in 2002 from Coos Head Docks when he underwent heart surgery.
Garland and Jerrie were married for 54 years when Jerrie passed away in 2016. He enjoyed collecting scrap metal and glassware, picking mushrooms, talking about stocks, and arguing about politics with anyone he could engage.
Garland is survived by his children, Laura Elaine Davenport and spouse, Stoney, Virginia “Ginny” Groce and spouse, Tim, and Allen Bateman and spouse, Regina; grandchildren, Miranda and Mitchell Denman; brothers, Don and Fred Bateman; sisters, Emogene “Jean” Gilliam and Caroline Southworth; numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father; brothers, Ervin, Ulys, Robert, Virgil, four brothers who died at birth; and sister, Thelma Hampton.
Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
