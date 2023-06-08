Gail Louise Sprague

August 5, 1946 – May 11, 2023

Gail Louise Sprague (Markle) went home to be with her Lord and Savior May 11, 2023. She was born August 5, 1946 in Portland, Oregon to parents, Helen May (Evans) and Clayton F. Markle both of whom preceded her in death.

Gail is survived by her children, Jason Sprague and Jill Gregory (Sprague) both of Oregon; daughter, Christine A. (Smith) and Michael Cartwright; grandsons, Clayton Cartwright and Patrick Cartwright; all residents of Washington; her sister, Susan (Markle) and Thomas Bailey; nephews, Alex Bailey and family, Thomas Bailey and family; all residents of Arizona.

To plant a tree in memory of Gail Sprague as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Online Poll

Graduation is soon approaching. If you are your child is graduating from high school, What are his / her plans?

You voted:


The World's Latest E-Edition

Email Newsletters

Load comments