June 27, 1947 – January 15, 2023
Gail Katherine Platter, 75, of Reedsport died Sunday, January 15, 2023 in Eugene, Oregon. Gail was born in Coos Bay, Oregon on June 27, 1947 to Kenneth and Frances Murphey of Reedsport. Her younger brother Terry was born the following year.
She was educated in local public schools and graduated from Reedsport High School in 1965. She continued her education at SWOCC in Coos Bay, Oregon and obtained a medical secretary degree. After graduation Gail began working for Dr. McLean in Reedsport and spent her career in several local medical offices, home health care and hospice. In 1969 Gail met her husband Robert after he moved back to the area following his honorable discharge from the U.S. Coast Guard. They married August 29, 1970. Daughter, Jennifer was born in December, 1973 and son, Scott in September, 1979. Reedsport continued to be home for Gail except for two years when her family moved to Ripon, California.
Gail had a lifelong love of flowers, baking, and reading mysteries and cookbooks. Throughout her life she enjoyed a number of family pets. Together Gail and Bob enjoyed trips to various national and state parks and small towns. Visits with family and friends were important to Gail and she stayed in touch using Facebook.
She is survived by husband, Robert Platter; daughter, Jennifer Wooley (Michael); and son, Scott Platter. Other mourners include brother, Terry Murphey (Janet); sister-in-law, Karen Peterson; nieces, Marcie (Matt) and Angie (Brad); nephew, Rodney (Selena); and numerous cousins. Gail was predeceased by her parents.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Reedsport K9 Shelter at its Facebook page.
