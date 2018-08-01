Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Funeral Services

A memorial service for Kayla Lee Elletson, 27, of Coquille, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 4 at Hauser Community Church, 69411 Wildwood Road in North Bend. A reception will follow the service at the church. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.

A memorial service for Richard Paul Zufelde, 81, of Coos Bay, will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 4 at Sunset Memorial Park, 63060 Millington Frontage Road in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com

