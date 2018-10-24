Try 1 month for 99¢

An urnside service with military honors will be held for Albert J. DeAndrea, 86, of Coos Bay, on Monday, October 29 at 2:00 p.m. at Roseburg National Cemetery, 913 NW Garden Valley Boulevard in Roseburg.

Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.

 

 

Cryptside service for Herb Mundell will be at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 26 at Myrtle Crest Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Coquille.  Visitation will be from 9-12 at the Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Coquille Chapel. 541-396-3846  Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com

 

