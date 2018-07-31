Funeral Services
A Celebration of Life is planned for Dave Messerle on Sept. 9 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Riverview Christian Fellowship, 64253 Solari Lane, Coos Bay. Light refreshments will be served, please bring a finger food or dessert to share.
A funeral service will be held for Darrell D. Bishop, 84, of North Bend, on Saturday, Aug. 4 at 1:00 p.m. at the North Bend First Baptist Church, 2080 Marion Avenue. A public visitation will be held at the church from 11 to 1 p.m. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
A memorial service for Kayla Lee Elletson, 27, of Coquille, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 4 at Hauser Community Church, 69411 Wildwood Road in North Bend. A reception will follow the service at the church. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
