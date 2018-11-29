Try 1 month for 99¢

Friday, Nov. 30, 2018

Linda Sue Herrington,68, of Coos Bay, a memorial service will be held 2 p.m. at Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Avenue in Coos Bay.

Monday, Dec. 3, 2018

A memorial service will be held for William "Jerry" Stonebraker, 88, of North Bend, on Monday, December 3, 2018 at 1:30 p.m. at the Faith Lutheran Church, 2741 Sherman Avenue in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.

Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018

A memorial service will be held for David A. Johnson, 91, of North Bend, on Saturday, December 8, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. at Connections Community Church, 3491 Broadway Avenue in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.

