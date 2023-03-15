May 24, 1965 – March 10, 2023
Frederick Henke Reidies, 57, of North Bend, Oregon passed away at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in Portland, Oregon on March 10, 2023 due to complications from a subarachnoid hemorrhage.
Fred was born on May 24, 1965 in LaSalle, Illinois to Arno and Gisela (Henke) Reidies. He graduated from LaSalle-Peru Township High School in 1983 and earned his Associate of Business degree from Carl Sandburg College in Galesburg, Illinois. Fred was the proud co-founder and business manager of Peanut’s Childcare in the 1990s as well as leant his expertise to various small business endeavors in Galesburg and the Illinois Valley. Fred provided guidance and care to his mother in LaSalle in some of her final years of dementia before establishing residency in Oregon, his self-described paradise, where he lived out the final years of his life doing home repairs and hunting wild mushrooms.
Fred was a fearless individualist determined to swim against the current. A talented self-taught woodworker who loved rock concerts, Chicago sports especially the Cubs, his Harley-Davidsons, pool, darts and playing guitar, he was also an avid RISK conqueror, a strong tennis player and coin collector.
Fred is preceded in death by his parents and his beloved dog, Groucho. He is survived by his partner in life, Tiffany Stephens of North Bend, OR; a daughter, Jess Reidies of Aurora, CO; his sister, Heidi Reidies of Waltham, MA; his brother, Peter Reidies of LaSalle, IL; the valiant women who joined him on his journey at various points in his life; and the two children he helped to raise.
Plans for a memorial service are still pending and will likely be held in Galesburg, Illinois and broadcast online. Please contact Jess at fredsfuneral2023@gmail.com for updated service information.
Fred will live on in our memories and the liver and kidneys he donated will live on in the bodies of the three individuals who now have a second chance at life.
