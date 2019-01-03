Aug. 14, 1924 - Dec. 19, 2018
We lost our dad and grandfather, Frederick "Fred" Vernon Reimann unexpectedly December 19, 2018. He passed quietly at his home in Maple Valley, Wash. Up until then he was the poster “senior” of good health, for a gentleman of 94 years old. Dad enjoyed and befriended people all his life. He would know everyone’s names in his neighborhoods, his banks and grocery stores he frequented and he had a spot-on recollection of memories and details of events from long ago since his early childhood, up until the day he passed. He loved to study maps of the Western U.S. and was a true wordsmith.
Fred was born August 14, 1924 in Bandon, to Frederick Charles Reimann and Ilona Eva Breuer, where he was raised and graduated from high school. Fred served in the U.S. Army from 1943 to 1946 and was stationed in New Guinea with the 147th Field Artillery Regiment WWII.
Following his honorable discharge, he returned to Bandon and married Virginia Cornoyer. They had two daughters, Loralee and Pamela, and they moved to Eureka, Calif., in 1956, divorcing a few years later.
Fred remained in Eureka and was employed with Pacific Lumber Company in retail sales until his retirement nearly two decades later. It was during this time that he met the love of his life, LaVanche Carlton, and in 1977, after Fred’s retirement, they moved to Fairfield, Calif. They enjoyed life there together until her death in 2004.
Fred and LaVanche belonged to a Northern California chapter of the American Clipper Motor Home Club and traveled to many destinations with the close-knit group of travelers in their own 21-foot American Clipper R.V. for many years.
In late 2015, Fred moved to Maple Valley, Wash., to be closer to his daughters who survive him, Loralee Allen of Duvall, Wash. and Pam Ivey of Maple Valley, Wash. He is also survived by his granddaughter, Hilary Willis and husband, Clint; great-grandsons, Luke and Connor; a great-granddaughter, Emerson; and niece, Judy (McPherson) Simons.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his grandson, Joshua Martin; his loving mate, LaVanche Carlton; sisters, Janet McPherson and Helen Evans; and nephew, Douglas Evans
The family will have a memorial service with military honors at a future date at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, Wash.
