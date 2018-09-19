1944 - 2018
Frederick “Fred” J. Baum, 73, passed away Aug. 10, 2018, at his home in Coquille.
In 1944, Fred was born in Long Beach, Calif., and stayed in southern California living a big, beautiful life. In 2006, after closing his construction company he and his wife chose southwest Oregon to retire to, finally settling in Coquille in 2007. He enjoyed quiet rural living and spent many happy hours in his shop doing the woodworking projects he loved. He kept his wonderful sense of humor through everything and it is going to be missed.
He is survived by his wife, Debra Chitwood; son, Bryan Baum and daughter-in-law, Gwen Baum; grandchildren, Riley and Mason Baum; sister, Judith Stevens; nieces and nephews, Kim Becker, Carey and Guillaume Aubert, Debbie Baum, Peter and Rachel Stevens and David Baum; plus multiple great-nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Lillian Baum; and his brother, John Baum.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to all the doctors, nurses, staff and volunteers at the Bay Area Cancer Center; everyone at Southwest Physical Therapy; everyone at South Coast Hospice and all the pharmacists and staff at Coquille Safeway Pharmacy. There were many more caring and giving medical professionals over the years that helped Fred with his fight with pancreatic cancer, thanks to all of them.
